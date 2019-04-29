Central New York Can Expect A “Tick Explosion” This Summer

We love the warm weather - but you know that brings ticks to the yard faster than milkshakes bring the boys.

It looks like this summer will be even worse than usual. Health experts say tick populations will be even larger than normal due to the weird weather patterns, according to Delish.com .

On top of that, health experts are also saying that cases of untreatable Lyme disease are on the rise as well - with 2 million people expected to have a form of drug-resistant Lyme by 2020, reports News10.com .

Approximately 400,000 people a year are diagnosed with Lyme Disease. You can take steps to protect yourself - and those precautions will be even more important this year.

The CDC recommends the following to prevent Lyme disease:

Wear repllent

Check for ticks daily

Shower soon after being outdoors

Call your doctor if you get a fever or rash

Early symptoms of the disease include skin rash, fever, and joint pain.