‘Game of Thrones’: Everyone Who Died in the Battle of Winterfell

The following post contains major SPOILERS for Game Of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3, “The Long Night.”

Tonight’s Game of Thrones was called “The Long Night,” and while it definitely was that, the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell could have gone worse for the heroes of Westeros. After all, the dead included the Night King, who looked almost unstoppable until recently. Still, while most of our favorites made it out of the battle unscathed, there were some significant losses. Here are the confirmed dead from the episode:

Lyanna Mormont (crushed by a giant wight, whom she then killed back so good job her)

Dolorous Edd (stabbed by a White Walker after saving Samwell Tarly)

Beric Dondarrion (stabbed by wights after saving Arya)

Jorah Mormont (stabbed by a wight while defending Daenerys)

The Night King (stabbed by Arya Stark, who is good at jumping)

Melisandre (she’s very, extremely old)

A sad, single-tear #RIP one and all.

So what happens now that the Night King is dead? The final season of Game of Thrones continues next Sunday at 9PM ET on HBO. There are still three episodes left! Something tells us Cersei will probably be involved some how. Just a hunch! We’re very good at predictions at this website.