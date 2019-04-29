AAA Autonomous Vehicle Summit To Be Held In Utica

Congressman Anthony Brindisi, Senator Joseph Griffo and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente will all be featured speakers at an upcoming AAA-Autonomous Vehicle Summit in Utica.

Brindisi, Griffo and Picente will present the federal, state and county perspectives on the future of self-driving vehicles in the country.

They'll join New York municipal planners, transportation professionals, business leaders, and lawmakers to discuss how autonomous vehicles will transform the state's economy, transportation infrastructure and how New York policymakers should facilitate this new technology.

The forum is entitled “Navigating Our Transportation Future: Preparing New York for Autonomous Vehicles.”

It will take place on Friday, May 3rdfrom 10:00 to 1:30 at Mohawk Valley Community College