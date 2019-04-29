Oneida County Stresses Importance Of Vaccinating Children

This is National Infant Immunization Week and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

“Vaccinations have proven to be safe and effective,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “For their best protection, it is vital parents keep children on a timely immunization schedule from birth, and that we, in public service and public health, work to provide access to all for vaccine services.”

The county operates a public health clinic through the Department of Health, where children and adults can be immunized and parents can receive immunization counseling and education.

Immunization Clinics are by appointment only by calling (315) 798-5747.

For more information on the recommended immunization schedule, you can visit the CDC website.