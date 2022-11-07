Veterans Day 2022 Discounts For Veterans And Active-Duty Military

Veterans Day is coming up, Friday, November 11th. It's a day to honor all the veterans of the United States military on the anniversary of the end of World War 1. It was first proclaimed as Armistice Day in November 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson.

Get our free mobile app

Armistice Day Becomes Veterans Day

In 1938, Armistice Day was declared a legal holiday set aside to honor veterans of World War 1. In 1954, the Armistice Day name was changed to Veterans Day to include veterans of all wars. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs notes that on October 8th, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation:

In order to insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all veterans, all veterans' organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose. Toward this end, I am designating the Administrator of Veterans' Affairs as Chairman of a Veterans Day National Committee, which shall include such other persons as the Chairman may select, and which will coordinate at the national level necessary planning for the observance. I am also requesting the heads of all departments and agencies of the Executive branch of the Government to assist the National Committee in every way possible." - President Dwight D. Eisenhower

Veterans And Active-Duty Military Discounts

This year on Veterans Day, November 11th, several businesses around the country and in the Southern Tier will be offering discounts for veterans and active-duty military. Below is a list of national businesses according to the Military.com website.

Other businesses not listed here may offer discounts as well. Check with each business to see if they participate since some of the national chain locations may not offer discounts.

Restaurants

Applebees

Denny's

Dunkin

Chili's

Cracker Barrel

Friendly's

IHop

Insomnia Cookies

Little Caesar's

Outback Steakhouse

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Starbucks

TGI Friday's

Texas Roadhouse

Travel Centers of America

Wendy's

Retail Discounts

Home Depot

Staples

Tractor Supply

The MIlitary.com website notes that most businesses will require proof of military service, and the easiest way to identify yourself is with your military ID card. If you don’t have a VA benefits card, the VA can provide you with a Veterans ID Card. To get more information, visit the Military.com website.

[via United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Military.com]

The Tallest Peaks Of Each Southern Tier County (And A Few From Northeast Pennsylvania) Lace up your hiking boots! Take a look at the tallest point in each county in the Southern Tier!

Top Jobs After Retirement To Land You Some Extra Cash