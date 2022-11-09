Eat for Free! Meals & Deals For Veterans Day in CNY

Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor our men and women who risk their lives to protect our freedom. This year a number of businesses and organizations are offering free meals and deals to say thank you.

Here is a list of places in Central New York honoring not only our veterans but active duty military for Veterans Day this year.

Cavallo's: Veterans can enjoy a meal at Cavallo's on Genesee Street in New Hartford from a special menu.

Utica Comets Tickets

The Utica Comets will take on the Laval Rocket on Friday, November 11. Veterans can apply for free tickets to the game on the Utica Comets website.

Meals & Deals in CNY

There are several meals and deals to be had all around Central New York.

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal from a special menu on November 11.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on November 11.

Golden Corral: Veterans can enjoy a free thank you mouth during Military Appreciation Night on November 14 from 5 PM to close.

Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub: Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch from a select menu with the purchase of another entrée on November 11 from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11 between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11 AM to 2 PM good for dine-in or carry-out, and can be used until May 30, 2023.

TGI Fridays: Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on November 11 from 11 AM to 2 PM from a select menu.

Fast Food

Cliff's Local Market: All veterans and active military personnel stop by our locations for a free slice of pizza and a car wash on November 11.

Mcdonald's: Veterans receive a free meal at participating locations on Friday, November 11.

Subway: Free six-inch sub on Veteran's Day at participating locations.

Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

7-Eleven: Veterans get a free hot dog on November 11.

Coffee, Donuts & Ice Cream

Starbucks: Free12-oz hot brewed or iced coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on November 11.

Dunkin: Military members and veterans receive a free donut of their choice on November 11, 2022.

Stewart's Shops: All Stewart’s customers will be able to enjoy a 99¢ single scoop cone on Friday, November 11.

If you know of a business offering deals or free meals for our military on Veterans Day that we missed, email Polly@BigFrog104.com.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 12, 2022, through February 20, 2023.