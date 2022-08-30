Central New Yorker Promoted To Crucial Role In The U.S. Navy

One Central New York native has received an incredible honor and promotion serving in the U.S. Navy.

Brandon Loboda is a native of Vernon Center, New York and is currently ranked as a Petty Officer 1st Class in the Navy. He was just recently given the honor of being assigned to the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.

As a child, Loboda went to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School and then graduated in 2004. Brandon says his family's military history and hometown were crucial in preparing him for a career in the Navy.

It taught me even if I fall down nine times, get up ten, that's what counts in the grand scheme of life.

Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

This personnel was originally established back in 2006 and has only 20,000 active and reserve officers assigned. Their job is to mend the gap between land and sea by protecting the water the U.S. protects.

They are often responsible for clearing hazards at sea, securing critical terrain, building infrastructure, and protecting other military forces. The NECC consists of Navy divers, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, expeditionary intelligence and the Seabees.

What's His Role

Petty Officer Brandon Loboda has been assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit Two. Loboda refers to his job as the propeller of the ship. His command works on the logistics of each mission, making sure they have success on the operational side.

I wouldn't normally speak about myself, but it just means so much to me coming from big Navy and my commanding officer, that one of my proudest moments in my Naval career is meritoriously advancing to boatswain's mate first class.

Loboda and all other sailors take deep pride in serving their country. So congratulations to you Petty Officer Loboda and all that you are accomplishing.

