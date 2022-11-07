On Veterans Day Celebrate Free-dom with Free Fishing in New York!

What better way to honor our veterans than with free fishing all day long?

This Veterans Day is going to be a "catch" this year for New Yorkers. Not only does Friday mark the day we honor all of those who bravely served our country, but it is also one of the DEC's planned Free Fishing Days.

There are always several free fishing days and weekends scattered across the year, every single year. They are designed to encourage anglers to venture and explore New York's vast variety of watersheds.

So far this year, there have been Free Fishing Weekends on February 19-20th and June 25-26th. The other Free Fishing Day was on September 24th.

With only one Free Day left, why not celebrate it on Veterans Day?

The Final Free Fishing Day

On Friday, November 11th, it is your last chance to take to the water and fish without a license. All other freshwater fishing regulations will still apply, but those are necessary to keep all watersheds safe.

The service and sacrifice of our amazing veterans will never go unnoticed or be forgotten. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is proud to honor America's hero's with the gift of the state's great fisheries.

Where Can You Fish?

New York State is known for it's variety of fishing spots. The DEC has come up with a new way for you to easily access and see where the closest ones are to you.

Take a look into the HuntFishNY Tackle Box and plan your fishing trip for Veterans Day. You can also check out all the other places to go by clicking here.

