[GALLERY] Veteran-Owned Businesses in Broome County

There's nothing quite like supporting local businesses. Not that national businesses are bad, it's just that supporting businesses that have local owners and employees is great for our communities. And local businesses go that extra mile to help you out with whatever your needs are.

Plus, the money you spend, stays in the community as well. And another great thing about local businesses is, that several in our community are veteran-owned businesses. Some of these business products and services are made by, sold by, or serviced locally.

There is a national website that lists many veteran locally owned businesses, called The Veteran Owned Business Project. It lists businesses of all sizes owned by veterans, service-disabled veterans, active-duty military, reservists, and military spouses.

From the website, you can search for products and services from these veteran-owned businesses, that are all made by, sold by, or serviced by veterans. This directory was launched on Veterans Day in 2008, and currently boasts over 36,000 members, over 400,000 supporters, over 50 million visitors, and over 150 million pages viewed according to the Veteran Owned Business Project website.

You can narrow down a search of veteran-owned businesses by state, county, and community as well. We did a search of businesses in the Broome County area, owned by veterans, service-disabled veterans, active-duty military, reservists, or military spouses, and 14 businesses were listed.

Check out these 14 veteran locally owned businesses in Broome County. If you know of a veteran-owned business not listed, visit the Veteran Owned Business Project for information on how to get a free listing.

Broome County Veteran-Owned Businesses

Other veteran locally owned businesses listed for Broome County include:

Accurate Home Inspection - Windsor

Commercial Kitchen Consulting - Binghamton

Dirt Therapy - Chenango Forks

Jones Repair Service - Binghamton

Maw and Paw Fine Crystal - Johnson City

PK Communications - Johnson City

Robert Becker Home Services - Chenango Bridge

Southern Tier Green Consulting - Binghamton

Veteran Mechanical Service and Supply LLC - Harpursville

VeteransDeals - Port Crane

via Veteran Owned Business Project