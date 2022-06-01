Special CNY Parking Spot Honors Fallen Soldiers in Beautiful Tribute

A special parking spot in Central New York is honoring the men and women in uniform who have died defending our freedom in a beautifully touching tribute.

There's a parking space at the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Rome, New York that honors fallen members of our Military. A soldier is seen kneeling with his gun at a cross under an American flag.

The special parking spot is filled with mulch and plants. It's surrounded by stones and others can add to it.

Memory Stones

Families are encouraged to add a memory stone to the special parking spot reserved for fallen military members at the Lowe's Home Improvement Center in Rome. Several have already been placed in the tribute.

"I encourage anyone who wants to place a decorated stone in the tribute of a lost one in the line of duty you are more than welcome to," said Ron Weyant, a Service Manager at Lowe's. "Remember the fallen!

This isn't the first time Lowe's has honored our members of the military with a special parking spot. For the past several years a place has been reserved for the fallen soldiers.

