Utica Zoo Named Business Of The Year By Utica Chamber Of Commerce

The Utica Zoo has been named the 2021 Business of the Year by the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce.

The Zoo received the recognition in the category of Not-for-Profit Business with 50 employees or less.

They received their award at a ceremony held on Thursday.

“I’m confident I speak for the Utica Zoo staff when I say we do this work because we love it,” Utica Zoo Executive Director Andria Heath expressed. “To be recognized for this prestigious honor amongst our peers is extra rewarding.”

The Zoo was founded in 1914 as the Utica Zoological Society.

It obtained accreditation in 2018 by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a distinction that demonstrates a facility is committed to exceptional animal care and welfare, community education, and engaging visitor experiences.

The Utica Zoo is home to over 200 exotic and domestic animals and welcomes over 100,000 visitors a year.

For more information on the Zoo, visit UticaZoo.org.

