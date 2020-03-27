Mayor And Chamber Announce Shop Greater Utica Initiative

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce are announcing the #ShopGreaterUtica initiative to support local businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents can visit the Social Distancing Guide on the Chamber’s website for a list of local businesses they can support.

The website will be updated regularly.

Chamber Executive Director Meghan McGrogan says another the way the community can promote the initiative is by purchasing gift cards from local businesses.

Individuals are encouraged to use #ShopGreaterUtica on their social media when supporting any local businesses.