Boilermaker Kicks Off “Utica Strong Campaign”

The Boilermaker Road Race is unveiling a new, high-performance T-shirt as part of a new community fundraising effort.

The “Utica Strong Campaign” is a part of the Boilermaker’s charitable response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The “Utica Strong” design work was donated by Ryan McGrogan of McGrogan Design, who also designed the 2019 and 2020 Boilermaker logos.

“Since the beginning of this crisis, we have felt a responsibility to use our platform to give back to our community. It was just a matter of picking the right time and method to maximize our impact,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director, Jordan Peters. “We are confident that this design, brought to life by McGrogan Design, hits the right notes and embodies the best qualities of our city and our race.”

100 percent of the proceeds from shirt sales will aid the recovery of the local business community through the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce as well as the “Feed Our Frontline Families” initiative, which was founded by the Chamber, the FX Matt Brewery and the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

The shirt is on sale now through a link at boilermaker.com. Shirts are $30 shipped.

Boilermaker officials announced last week that the 2020 race is being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the race will be held virtually from September 1st to September 13th.

courtesy of the Boilermaker Road Race

