Utica Zoo Announces Wild Weekends Through The End of 2020

Looking for some family friendly fun to take part in the remainder of 2020? You can join the Utica Zoo for their 'Wild Weekends' starting October 18th.

From habitats to adaptations, every weekend at the zoo means learning about something new. They have different ambassador animals out for your family to meet! Walk-ins are welcome every Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm. This program is free with admission and open to all ages.

October 18th – Nocturnal Critters

From owls to bats, there are many animals that are active at night! But, have you ever wondered why some animals stay up all night? Join the Utica Zoo to learn all about nocturnal adaptations and craft a critter to take home!

October 25th – Happy Harvest!

Autumn is a time for a lot of delicious foods, but did you know that animals play an important part in farming? Meet an animal who calls the farm home and learn more about how animals help plants disperse seeds and grow.

November 1st – Rainforest Ramble

The rainforest is home to a variety of colorful creatures! Meet a rainforest animal and go on a color walk around the zoo!

November 8th – Wild Wetlands

Wetlands are a super important habitat for animals and people too! They help to clean our air and water, and provide shelter and food to many animals, including turtles! Stop by for an encounter with one of our turtles and help make a special treat for the zoo's White Naped Cranes!

November 15th – Down in the Desert

Did you know that although deserts are quite warm during the day, they can get very cold at night? In order to live in this habitat, animals have to have amazing adaptations to survive! Learn all about what it takes to live in the desert and make a sandy lizard craft to take home.

November 22nd – In Your Backyard

As the weather gets colder and the snow starts to fall, animals all around us are getting ready for Winter! You will discover the different ways that New York State animals prepare for and survive during the cold winter months!

November 29th – Grasslands

Grasslands can be found on almost every continent in the world and go by many names! Learn about the many different animals that call grasslands home and craft a critter to take home!

December 6th – Care of Exotic Animals

Looking to add a new fuzzy or scaly critter to your family this holiday season? Learn all about how the zoo cares for our ambassador animals and a couple of tips about caring for your critters at home!

December 13th – Go Green for the Holidays!

Our friends at the Zoo will be sharing tips and tricks for eco-friendly decorating, wrapping, and gift making. Make a recycled decoration to take home and learn about how we can help animals and the environment this season!

December 20th – Holiday Cards for Critters!

At the Zoo, they love to make special treats for our critters for the holidays! Stop by to make a holiday card for one of your favorite animals here at the zoo or drop off a gift from their wish list!

The Utica Zoo is open 7 days a week from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for kids 3-12 and $6.75 for Seniors 62 and older.