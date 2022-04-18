Your Kids Will Love Seeing Baby Shark Live, Coming to Utica New York

It came to Syracuse over the holidays, and now it's making a splash here in Utica. Baby Shark Live! is coming to the Stanley Theater. Do-do-do-do-do-do you want tickets?

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America,” says Stephen Shaw (the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live). “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”

The show will take place on May 20 at 6PM. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling the box office at 315-724-4000 or on Ticketmaster.

According to Billboard, the live show will feature Baby Shark meeting up with his friend Pinkfong to explore the sea with dancing, singing and brand-new music. Baby Shark Live! will also feature familiar tracks “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance” and “Baby Shark.”

Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow Baby Shark Live! social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

A Baby Shark Movie is On The Way

Although no real details have been revealed, during Nickelodeon‘s Upfront Presentation, it was announced that plans are underway for a feature-length movie for Paramount+ to be released in 2023.

The film won’t technically be Baby Shark’s first movie. The hour-long Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure had a limited theatrical run, although it was primarily a Netflix release, at least in the US. But the upcoming film appears to be a more traditional full-blow theatrical release, according to the Verge.

