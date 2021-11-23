“Blippi The Musical” Will Bring Family Fun to Syracuse This Spring

You can ask any parent: Blippi is the latest obsession among young children. He's a YouTube sensation who creates educational videos for kids ages 2 to 6 and honestly it seems like all of the kids go crazy over him.

Here's some good news for parent's who are looking make some memories rather than buy material things. Blippi the Musical is hitting the road and has announced they will be making five different tour stops in Upstate New York. And lucky for the kiddos, there's one super close to home.

Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. Now that Blippi has evolved as a character he is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets.

The tour will be Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre on Tuesday, March 1.

Before that on Thursday, February 10, the tour will be stopping in Schenectady at Proctors Theater. Then, Buffalo at Shea's Performing Arts Center on February 11, Binghamton on March 9 at the Forum Theatre and Rochester on March 10 at the Kodak Center.

Presale tickets for all of these dates go on sale on November 30 with the public on sale December 3. It would make a great present for the holidays.

After researching other dates on the tour, tickets seem to range between $30 and $100, and there's an option for purchasing meet and greet passes, which ranges between $50 and $60 per pass over the dates on the tour. Vaccination or negative test are required for ages 12 and up to attend this event. Masks are required for everyone ages 2 and up.

Will you be taking the kiddos to see Blippi? Let us know in our station app.

