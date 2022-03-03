Your Kids Will Love This: Peppa Pig is Coming to Utica, New York

"Oh goody!" Mark the date down on your calendar. The kids may freak out a little bit when they hear the news about the newest show coming to the Stanley Theater in Utica.

Peppa Pig has taken the world by storm, and continues to with a brand new live, in-person, world tour called Peppa Pig's Adventure.

Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience!

Created by the group Round Room, who are also responsible for the Blippi Live Show and Baby Shark Live, Peppa and her crew will be making a stop at the Stanley Theater on Friday, April 15 at 6PM. Tickets for this show go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10AM through Ticketmaster.

Peppa Pig's Adventure Tour also features a stop in Rochester, New York on April 28 at 6PM. If you're curious approximately how much tickets will cost for the show here in Utica, I would say looking at the tickets in Rochester is the best way to get a general idea.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for the show in Rochester range from $29 to $59 without taxes and fees. Hopefully that can help you plan out a budget for the show.

They also have a post-show experience where families will have the opportunity to take a family photo with Peppa and Daisy in an extra special curated scene featuring set pieces from the live show. That is an additional add-on with the cost of a regular ticket.

Would your kids love to see this show, or will you be taking a backseat? Let us know how your family feels about Peppa Pig inside our station app.

