There's always a television show that a child becomes obsessed with, that's just what happens. A lot of kids that are in my life have recently started watching a certain show and *they* *just* *won't* *stop* *watching.*

That show is Bluey. It's actually an Australian television show that debuted for kids in October of 2018 and has won Emmy awards It's been around for a while, but so many kids have been loving it as of recently. So much so, they turned the show into a touring show, and it's coming here to Utica, New York.

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to The Stanley Theatre with the Bluey live show, “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!”

The live show will be hitting the stage at The Stanley Theatre twice on March 29, 2023 – one at 10:30 AM and the other at 6:00 PM.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in America featuring puppetry, live actors and iconic sets. It's based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm.

There is a presale happening until 11:59 PM on May 23. That promo code is: BLUEYFRIEND

General on sale will begin on Tuesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets start at $38.00. Groups of 10 people or more are eligible to receive a 10% discount off the face value cost (fees are not eligible for discount.)

Will you be taking the kids to see Bluey? Let us know inside our station app.

