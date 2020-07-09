Utica Zoo Announces Summer Zoo Camps, Counselors Needed

The Utica Zoo is a summer staple here in the Mohawk Valley. Between Wine in the Wilderness and Brewfest for the adults plus all the amazing educational activities that they have for kids, it's a place many in the area find themselves this time of year.

If you're looking for something for the kids this summer, the Utica Zoo announced their schedule of Summer Zoo Camps for children aged 7-14!

The annual camps combine a mix of STEM education, conservation education, and a PLENTY of fun.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to the Zoo, Camps are separated by the grade level campers will be starting in the fall and are designed to expose campers to different types of animals and their habitats. Each camp session will also follow a specific theme and focus to allow parents and campers to choose their favorite type of camp.

Zoo Camps have also been modified with safety and health in mind in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Smaller camp sizes, social distancing, mask use, among other modifications.

The Camps at the Zoo are on a first come, first served basis. Camps for 2nd and 3rd graders run from 9am-4pm for each full week session, with 4th and 5th grade camps running 8:45am-3:45pm for each full week session.

Full camp details including enrollment fees, schedule, modifications for safety, and registration is available at UticaZoo.org/education/zoocamp.

Additionally, if you know someone who loves kids and is looking for a summer job - The Zoo is also looking for additional camp counselors to assist Zoo staff. Potential counselors must be 18 years of age or older and must be available from July 20-August 28. You can grab full details and application for employment are available here.