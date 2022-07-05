Running Not Your Speed? Boiler’FAKER’ Wants You to Walk Just 1 Mile

The Boilermaker is one of the country's premiere road races, with athletes from all over the world congregating in Utica to run it-- but let's face it, running ain't everyone's cup of tea. If you're somebody who enjoys the IDEA of the Boilermaker, but may not actually want to RUN the Boilermaker, then you might want to consider: The BoilerFAKER.

Calling itself "Less than a race," the Boilerfaker asks you for a very modest physical commitment: Walk 1.1 miles from the Beer Hub -- located at 2643 Genesee Street in Utica -- to the Uptown Theatre, at 2014 Genesee Street. This event is being sponsored by the Uptown.

Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts via Facebook Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts via Facebook loading...

"Channel your low-key inner athlete, put on your best worst fitness wear, and join us for a 1.1 walk from the the Beer Hub to the Uptown. Register now for your race pack with T-shirt, drink chips, your show-off sticker, and more—plus admission to the after party with DJ Thomas D, improv from Bus Stop Robot, drinks and food in the Lobby, drink specials next door at the Green Onion. All proceeds help the Uptown get closer to the renovation finish line."

The pre-registration & pre-race social hour starts this Friday, July 8th at 5pm. The "race" is slated to begin at 6pm, with the "finish line party" at the Uptown scheduled for 6:30pm.

You can register for the Boilerfaker at uptownutica.org. Registration is $25, and proceeds will help the historic Uptown with future restoration projects.

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.