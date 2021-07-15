Support The Uptown Theatre Of Utica New York Revitalization Project
Is the Uptown Theatre of Utica important to you? Do you want to see it fully reopen? Here's how you can help.
Since 1927, the Uptown Theatre of Utica has been an entertainment destination and anchor of South Utica. Following years of deterioration and neglect, the Uptown Theatre is working to fully restore the property and reopen it to its full capacity. This is how you can help with Change.org:
Here's where you come in. To fund the next phase of the project, UTCA is applying for a $500,000 New York Main Street grant and we're asking YOU to sign our petition to help show community support for this application and for the project."
The New York Main Street grant from NYS Homes and Community Renewal provides financial resources and technical assistance to communities to strengthen the economic vitality of the State's traditional Main Streets and neighborhoods. With this funding, the Uptown can be a home for economic development and a home for the arts once again.
You can sign the petition online here.
Save A Seat
Save A Seat is a community-driven campaign offering Uptown supporters the opportunity to sponsor a seat. There are two levels of seats: Seat Saver, and Curtain Raiser.
Seat Saver- When you choose to sponsor a seat for $500 you'll receive a welcome kit that includes more information about your sponsored seat, your name on a recognition plaque at the Seat Saver level, and priority access to tickets for future events.
Curtain Raiser- When you choose to sponsor a pair of seats for $1,000 you'll receive a welcome kit that includes more information about your sponsored seat, a recognition plaque at the Curtain Raiser level, priority access to tickets for future events, a personal backstage tour, and one personal marquee message of your choice.