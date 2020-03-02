The Uptown Theatre Kicks Off $2 Movie Nights on Tuesdays in Utica

The Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts is kicking off a new event on Tuesday nights in Utica.

The Uptown got its start as a movie theater decades ago, and now, its new owners - with a little help from The Community Foundation - are returning to its roots, with a twist. “Since we took over the Uptown, everyone has been asking us when we would start showing movies again,” says Devin Mahoney, UTCA co-founder. “The main auditorium isn’t ready yet, but we didn’t want to keep the community waiting. So, we figured out a different way.”

With help from a $10,000 grant, a movie theatre was constructed in the Uptown's lobby. The new theatre will seat 45. “We were inspired by indie cinemas around the country in designing the layout. It’s unique, it’s cozy. It feels like watching a movie with a big group of friends, but with high quality picture and sound,” explains co-founder Briana Mahoney.

Movies will run every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30. The cost of admission is a $2 suggested donation. Seating is first come, first served.

The first film is a comedy classic, and fan favorite, Monty Python and the Holy Grail on March 3. Following that will be Knives Out on March 10, Strange Brew on March 17, Uncut Gems on March 24, and Booksmart on March 31. The series will feature a mix of new movies and modern classics. Listings of upcoming movies can be found at utcany.org, and on UTCA’s Facebook page.