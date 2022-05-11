An Oneida county woman is under arrest after a fight on Monday night.

Officers were called to an apartment in Adrean Terrace, located at 1736 Armory Drive in Utica, at approximately 9:10pm on May 9, 2022. The initial report was that there had been an assault.

Adrean Terrace 1736 Armory Drive in Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (image captured December 2021) via Google Maps May 2022 Adrean Terrace 1736 Armory Drive in Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps (image captured December 2021) via Google Maps May 2022 loading...

The Utica Police Department says that officers were immediately met by the apparent victim when they arrived at the scene. The victim said that several people, including at least one person whom he knew, "had assaulted him by striking in the head and body with baseball bats and sticks."

In a written release police say that the victim, whose identity has not been released, had "clearly visible injuries" that were in line with the attack that he described. According to the UPD, "The victim had clearly visible injuries to include several large contusions to his face and head, and was ultimately transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment."

The suspect known by the victim was identified as 45-year-old Yarida Quinones-Cotto of Utica. Police say they found her in another apartment and took her into custody without incident.

Yarida Quinones-Cotto Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (May 2022) Yarida Quinones-Cotto Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (May 2022) loading...

Quinones-Cotto faces the following charges:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

The investigation continues as police are actively looking to identify the other suspects in the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation may call the Utica Police Department.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

