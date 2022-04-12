Utica Police Seize Drugs, $6,200 In Cash In Genesee Street Bust
A Utica man is under arrest following repeated complaints of drug sales from an apartment on Genesee Street.
Investigators with the Utica Police Department's Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 1434 Genesee and seized methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms, along with over $6,200 in cash.
41-year-old Joseph Bottini was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (Intent to sell Methamphetamine)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd (Intent to sell Narcotics)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th x 3
- Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
