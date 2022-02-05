Utica Police Release Most Wanted List for February 2022

The Utica Police Department is releasing the names of their Top Ten Most Wanted. Several of the names were featured in January. Police say they are thankful for all of the tips and information that have led to the arrest of several "most wanted" individuals over the past several months.

The list of individuals on the UPD's Ten Most Wanted List includes:

Photo Courtesy: Utica Police Department (Utica, New York) Photo Courtesy: Utica Police Department (Utica, New York) loading...

Ashley Balandis

Moss Berkley

Amanda Bidwell

Jinita Frazier

Joshua Jones

Richard LePage

Joshua McConnell

Raheem Prince

Omar Thompson

Michael Wiatr

The public is advised to call law enforcement if the whereabouts of any of these individuals is known or even possibly known. Although the severity of the crimes for which they are wanted varies, members of the public should not approach the suspects listed. Instead witnesses or those with information should contact their local law enforcement officers, the UPD, or Crime Stoppers.

The full list is below:

Utica, NY Police Department's Top Ten Most Wanted The City of Utica Police Department in Utica, New York has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for the month of February 2022.

Several of those listed have previously been featured in separate posts about individual crimes, on a previous wanted list, or as the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call police or the local Crime Stoppers.

The Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at: (315) 223.3510.

1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling:, by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , or by using the. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

The Utica Police Department's Warrants Unit can be reached at: (315) 223.3580.

1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling:, by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , or by using the. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.