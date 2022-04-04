A threat found on a bathroom wall has prompted a police presence at Notre Dame Jr/Sr High School in Utica.

Executive Principal Roy Kane said that Utica Police responded to the campus on Monday afternoon, and would remain on campus on Tuesday, April 5, as well, as needed.

In his letter to parents, Kane said a student observed a message written on a restroom wall that threatened a school shooting on April 5.

"As we take all threats seriously, representatives of the Utica Police Department as well as our campus security personnel will remain on campus today and will continue to do so as need assessment dictates. To include April 5, 2022", Kane's letter read.

While the threat was found inside the Jr/Sr high school, the Notre Dame Elementary School campus was also alerted of the situation, the letter said.

Classes at both campuses will go on as scheduled.

Utica Police posted a message on their Facebook page says the department was working hand in hand with school staff to investigate the threat and ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Just over two weeks ago, Utica Police said they were looking to a threat of violence made against school nationwide.

Simply threatening such an act could lead to years in prison in New York. A Utica man who called in a bogus threat on the campus of Utica College was ultimately convicted on two counts of making terroristic threats. Fahrudin Omerovic remains in prison today, serving a 12-years sentence.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to call Utica Police at (315) 735-3301.

