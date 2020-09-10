Utica Mural Declared Part of New York State’s ‘Must See Street Art’

It's hard to head into downtown Utica without noticing the murals that adorn some of the buildings. One of those murals is being recognized as among the best in the state.

'I Love NY' is a blog that's part of New York State's tourism efforts. The blog routinely recognizes the best attractions the state has to offer - and this week, a Utica mural is featured as "Street Art You Need to See in New York State".

The mural, which reflects the combined efforts of several Central New York artists, adorns the wall of the Utica Coffee Roasters production building in downtown Utica.

"Choose which mural you want to be your background while enjoying your coffee at Utica Coffee Roasting Co. There’s no way you can miss this street art display during your visit to Utica, created (from right to left) by Angela Johnson, Jen Major, Maria Vallese, Marc-Anthony Pilozzi, Naeem Giles, and Tito Santiago. Sip your morning coffee and soak in all that caffeine for a jam-packed day! Keep the adventure going with a trip to the Utica Zoo and see over 200 animals and then stop by Saranac Matt Brewing Co. and pick up a classic summer case of Blueberry Blonde Ale," says the blog post, highlighting many Utica landmarks.

The 'I Love NY' blog reached out to Frank Elias of Utica Coffee Roasters, who was thrilled to see their mural featured in their online publication.