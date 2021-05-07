Utica Coffee Roasting Donating Caffeine Care Packages To Military All Month Long

May is Military Appreciation Month and Utica Coffee Roasting wants your help to send a little bit of love to our service men and women.

Typically during the month of May, Utica Coffee Roasting makes care packages and sends them abroad. This time around, they're looking for the community to come together to be able to send more than ever before. They have collected a list of active duty men and women and will be sending them coffee to enjoy on location.

"We get requests quite frequently from those serving to send our coffee. Those requests actually come from service men and women overseas, all over the world," said India Paschal of Utica Coffee Roasting.

We always try to accommodate those requests ourselves, but realized we have some amazing people in Utica who are always looking to help - so we opened it to our customers to donate.

Wondering how you can participate? Stop into either Utica Coffee Roasting location in Utica or in Clinton, purchase a bag of coffee (or two) of your favorite coffee flavor, and drop it in the donation boxes on site. If you aren't in the area but are looking to donate, you can do so by visiting this link.

They're also always adding names to their list. If you are in the military or have a loved one currently serving, send an email at hey@uticacoffeeroasting.com to have them added to the care package list.

Here's the addresses for each in-store location:

92 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502

1 W Park Row, Clinton, NY 13323

