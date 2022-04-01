Are These Flavors Really Coming To Your Favorite CNY Coffee Shop?

Utica Coffee Roasting Company is announcing a line of coffee flavors that'll make any Central New Yorker's mouth water.

Of course, there are so many different unique coffee flavors that company's have come up with. Some are based on a specific season, event, or even place around the world. Let's just say, these flavors would be a little too extreme, even for us.

Utica Coffee Roasting Company made a post on their Facebook promoting their "new" Utica flavored coffee. It's called the "Utica Series" and has three different iconic flavors you know well. Here's what they are and their respective coffee description.

Chicken Riggies

Description: Rich coffee with a creamy tomato sauce, chicken, and cherry peppers.

Utica Greens

Description: Italian Roast & escarole with cherry peppers, garlic and toasted bread crumbs.

Tomato Pie

Description: A saucy blend with the perfect dusting of Romano cheese.

If we are being honest, these flavors sound awful for coffee. Though we love these Utica staples, having them in our morning coffee might be where we draw the line. But that's of course is why it's only a joke they're making for April Fools Day!

Despite their joke, Utica Coffee is encouraging everyone to try their other fun flavors. These include Peanut Butter Cup, French Toast, Southern Pecan, and Brazil Cerrado.

Would you try any of these flavors? Let us know by messaging us on our app!

