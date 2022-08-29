Have You Seen This Beautiful Wall Mural In The Works In Utica?

The cat is out of the bag! People have began to notice this amazing work of art in Utica.

Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook loading...

Retro Sorrento recently posted on Facebook the incredible work she, along with a few helpers, have been doing at Players of Utica on State Street. The project covers the entire 1500 square foot wall and is dedicated to the past and present theaters in Downtown Utica.

The entire mural is being spear-headed by Maria Vallese, founder of Retro Sorrento and known for her vintage inspired illustrations. It has been a long project in the works, but Maria says she hasn't done it alone.

Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook loading...

She says the planning started all the way back in January with Lynne Mishalanie, the founder of Utica Monday Nite and person who came up with the concept. That was followed by months of research, finding archival photos, meeting with theater programs and drawing mock-ups.

Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook loading...

The final mural will include 8 different Downtown Utica marquees, each with their active dates and addresses included on them.

Lots of work left to go - stay tuned for an official unveiling and more progress shots.

You can drive by Players of Utica on State Street to see the current progress for yourself. It looks even more magnificent in person.

Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook Credit - Retro Sorrento via Facebook loading...

While you're there, see what else the theater has to offer. Get your tickets for an upcoming showing of "The Butler Did It", running September 2-4th and 9-11th.

