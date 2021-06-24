Summer is officially here and maybe you're looking to switch up your morning routine. Maybe coffee just isn't doing it for you anymore and you're looking to indulge each morning in something that's more refreshing? Something that sweetens up your day and sets a great tone to your morning? I know I need that sometimes...

It's that time of the year! Summer Sips have officially launched at Utica Coffee Roasting Co. and you absolutely need to try them. They're sweet, they're delicious and will make your taste buds scream with joy all season long.

There's four different options to choose from on their Summer Sips menu and two new additions to what they have on tap.

Summer Sips @ UCR:

Strawberry Shortcake Latte - "A light and refreshing summer time treat! Enjoy the flavors of sweet, summer strawberries and fresh whipped cream."

Honey Bee Latte - "This latte will leave you buzzing. Enjoy locally sourced honey and the aroma of fresh picked lavender in your latte."

Pineberry Refresher - "Cool down on the hot summer days ahead with this tea based refresher made with Lotus Energy lemonade, and sweetened with pineberry syrup."

Dreamsicle Frappe - "No chasing after the ice cream truck to get your hands on this drink. The classic taste of candied orange and vanilla blended together with your choice of milk."

On Tap:

Back as a fan favorite on tap is the Watermelon Tea. It's made with chunks of watermelon! They also have Harney and Sons White Peach Tea which (to me) sounds amaaazing!

All of these drinks are available now when you stop in to Utica Coffee Roasting Co. I'm willing to try them all - what about you? They sound like such a great way to get the day started.

Let us know inside the station app your thoughts on them if you try them!

