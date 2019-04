A big congrats goes out to one lucky lottery player in Utica who is now $5 million richer.

The New York Lottery says the man won the multi-million dollar prize on a 100X the Cash scratch-off ticket.

CNY Central reports that Yolanda Vega will award the Oneida County man his prize check at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street, where he bought the ticket. The check presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.