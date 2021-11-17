If You Have TikTok, Some Of This Lawsuit Money Is Yours To Claim

There is a $92 million dollar settlement that TikTok has to dish out, so if you have TikTok, odds are you can get some money.

Here is what happened: TikTok's parent company illegally used data and personal information from its TikTok users. Then they lied about it.

Who is suing: A firm in Illinois is suing. Anyone in the United States who had TikTok before October 2021 can be a part of the payout. If you are in the state of Illinois, though you are entitled to extra money.

*NOTE: This lawsuit is pending, meaning they are filing but, it still needs to go through.

How do I get in the TikTok money? Here is where you need to enter your information for the TikTok settlement.

