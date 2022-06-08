Police continue to investigate the theft of catalytic converters and other high dollar items that were reported stolen from a local transportation company in April of this year.

According to a written release from the Utica Police Department several people have been identified as suspects in the thefts.

One of the suspects has been identified as 57-year-old Jerome Cisson of Utica. Police say warrants were issued for his arrest in May.

Cisson, who had previously turned himself in to police in April in a case involving the theft of items from Walmart, was located by police and arrested on June 3, 2022.

Cisson now faces the following charges:

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

No injuries were reported during the arrest.

Police say that there are increased reports of catalytic converter thefts in the area, and investigations regarding these are ongoing.

Jerome Cisson Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (June 2022)

Anyone with information that may be helpful to these investigations is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

