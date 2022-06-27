Cops: Cunning Catalytic Cutting by Dynamic Duo from Rochester

Rochester Duo Accused of Stealing 17 Catalytic Converters from Auto Mall

Two people are facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing more than a dozen catalytic converters from a car dealership.

Police were called to investigate the alleged theft of seventeen (17) catalytic converters from the Driver's Village Auto Mall, located at 5885 East Circle Drive in Cicero, New York.

Driver's Village in Cicero, New York Photo Credit: Google via Google Maps

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the vehicles from which the parts were stolen were parked in the spacious lot.

The cost of the damages to the vehicles from which the items were stolen is estimate to be more than $50,000.

Two suspects, identified as 25-year-old Brittany Hollaert and 31-year-old Vasiliy Maksimchuk - both from Rochester, were named by the NYSP as the primary suspects in the thefts. Police say, "Both suspects were also involved in several other similar thefts throughout the Rochester area."

Hollaert and Maksimchuk both face the following charges:

Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a Class C felony

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, a Class D felony

Auto Stripping in the First Degree, a Class D felony

Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony

Authorities say that Hollaert was arraigned and issued appearance tickets. She is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Cicero Court at a future date. Maksimchuk was brought to the Onondaga County Justice Center for arraignment.

Both were taken into custody without reported incident.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

