A Utica man is facing charges following a disturbance call on the 1200 block of Conkling Avenue.

Utica Police say when officers arrived, 39-year-old Taji Hunt became extremely argumentative and combative with officers.

Officers tried to for several minutes to de-escalate the situation and remove the parties from the vicinity of one another, however at one point Hunt began to physically go after other parties.

Hunt allegedly pushed several of the officers and began to actively resist arrest.

He was then handcuffed after a brief struggle and placed under arrest.

Police say he made repeated threats to harm officers.

Hunt also allegedly spit in the face of one of the officers as he was removed from a patrol vehicle at the Utica Police Department

He was charged with two counts of harassment and resisting arrest.

Hunt was then re-arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident

Police say as he was exiting the Police Department, Hunt allegedly approached a fire alarm in the lobby and pulled the alarm causing an activation.

They says upon doing so he began to dance at the sound of the alarm, and as the officers approached him, he pulled the alarm for second time.

Hunt was arraigned in Utica City Court and is being held in the Oneida County Jail without bail.

AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available]

