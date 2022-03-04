As of this writing, it looks like the Major League Baseball lockout will preempt the start of the 2022 season. Talks between executives and the Players Association remain stagnant.

If you're a baseball fan, this is devastating news. Forget what the calendar says: spring starts when baseball starts. It's as simple as that. It has nothing to do with the "vernal equinox," or whatever the heck that is. It's the crack of the bat that signifies winter is finally over.

Opening day is scheduled for Thursday, March 31st, but it looks like that won't be happening. In the Majors, at least.

But what about Minor League Baseball? Does the MLB lockout affect that as well?

Well, we're in luck, guys! The Minor Leagues are still on!

The Syracuse Mets are set to start their season on Tuesday, April 5th against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at NBT Bank Stadium. Game time is 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse Mets via Facebook Syracuse Mets via Facebook loading...

If you haven't been to NBT Bank Stadium for a game, you're missing out. It's one of the best Minor League parks in the country. Opened in 1997 for the then Syracuse Sky Chiefs, the park underwent a $25 million renovation that reduced seating capacity but added amenities. There is now a larger variety of foods, great craft beers, and quality merch shops. It really does have a Major League feel to it.

Tickets are extremely affordable at just $18 apiece for premium adult field box seating. In a time where everything else seems so expensive, that's not a bad price for an evening out.

To see the Syracuse Mets' full schedule, and to purchase tickets, visit their website here.

