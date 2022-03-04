Oops! Didn't expect to see that. Especially, on the PGA Tour.

Ranked the number-1 golfer on the planet, Jon Rahm did something many amateurs do on 'league night' after a few beers. He missed a putt that even an toddler could tap-in. The gaffe came in the opening round of this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, an official PGA Tour event.

It happened on the seventh hole, a par-3, and his putt would have been for par. It has been reported that ball was 10-inches from the hole, but if you watch the video and the miss, it barely looks to be half that distance. Rahm would then complete the tap-in for a bogey.

The Spanish golfer said after he completed the round, "I wish I could give you all the excuses in the world. It just didn't feel good in my hands and I tried to stop (mid-putt)..." Rahm said. "I've seen some of the best putters in the world miss [a close putt] because they didn't really take a proper stance. It sucks to giveaway a shot like that to be honest."

Rahm would end up shooting even par for the round following his 'brain freeze.'

Following the first day of action at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, FL, Rory McIlroy held the lead by shooting a seven-under 65. The total prize purse for the tournament is $12 million, with the winner taking the top prize of $2.16 million.

