Hochul Says Not to Bully New Yorkers That Still Want to Mask Up

Governor Hochul is facing a lot of criticism after she announced on Twitter that she will not tolerate people being judged on their personal decisions.

We've been battling the coronavirus pandemic for years. Many New Yorkers are tired of mask mandates. Other Americans across the country are tired of them as well. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis is getting viral attention after he was telling kids in a high school to take off the mask because they weren't doing anything.

It shouldn't be a surprise but Governor Hochul is taking an entirely different approach to kids and adults that want to continue wearing masks.

This is what she had to say in a video posted on her Twitter account earlier this week. The video is believed to be in response to the news about DeSantis. Hochul's message is getting mixed reactions online as you can imagine.

Are you done with masks or will you continue to mask up?

