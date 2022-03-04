America’s Greatest Heart Run And Walk To Be Held In May

Mark your calendars for May 6 and 7.

Those are the dates for this year’s America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk Weekend.

The 2022 Heart Run and Walk will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Accelerate Sports in Whitesboro

The event will feature a 3-mile walk and a 5-mile run.

Participants can start any time they wish between 8:30AM. and noon.

The route will incorporate parts of the Accelerate grounds, and parks in Whitesboro and Oriskany.

People can also walk or run on their corporate campuses or in their neighborhoods.

“We are excited to announce that America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk will be in person this year, on May 7, starting at Accelerate Sports,” said Steve Gassner, administrative officer at Mohawk Valley Water Authority, chair of the Mohawk Valley Board of Directors of the American Heart Association, and logistics chair of America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk. “We are really looking forward to celebrating together.”

courtesy of American Heart Association courtesy of American Heart Association loading...

This year's Red Cap Ambassadors were introduced at Friday's kick-off event.

John Nogas, who survived a heart attack in 2019

Ryan Leogrande, who, after watching himself flatline in the hospital, made lifestyle changes and lost 100 pounds

Tara Davis, who has Down’s Syndrome and had open-heart surgery when she was an infant, and is now 36.

The Health Expo will take place at Accelerate Sports.

And the 51st annual WIBX Heart Radiothon will be held on May 6 and 7.

To register for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk, and to stay updated on upcoming activities and details of the event, go to UticaHeartRunWalk.org

The Heart Run-Walk weekend goal is $750,000.

