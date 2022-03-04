Call It A Comeback: NY Looks To Bring Back Once Popular Fish To Rivers

At one point in time, this fish was vital to New York State. By this point, they can hardly be found. New York is looking to bring them back.

They can still be found, but if you're fishing and catch an American Shad accidentally, New York says to throw it back into the water. That is purely because the population of this species of fish has suffered a massive decline over the years. Once a staple of fishing in the Hudson River, and maybe someday again if the Empire State has it its way.

Now, this is by no means a over night fix type of a project. This will take years, perhaps even decades to see the work pay off, but the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is sure hoping that work does. The DEC has laid out a plan how to rebuild the population of the once popular species in New York waters.

Currently, there isn't much detail that has been given about how they are rebuilding, but as mentioned above, there is a catch and release order already in place for the American Shad. A species that just through time and necessary sustenance has suffered a sharp decline. One could imagine they will find ways to encourage reproduction or possibly they will source additional Shad to be put into the Hudson River.

The Hudson River is the main area of focus with this plan according to the DEC.

If you'd like more information, click here.

