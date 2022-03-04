This is a developing story and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.

Two Men Killed in Montague Snowmobile Crash on March 4, 2022

Two men were killed in a crash in Lewis County.

New York State Police were called to the scene at approximately 12:45am on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The crash between two snowmobiles took place on Trail C5B, located on Rector Road in the Town of Montague.

Fatal Snowmobile Crash Photo Courtesy: New York State Police Fatal Snowmobile Crash Photo Courtesy: New York State Police loading...

According to the NYSP, 44-year-old Charles C. Eldred Junior from Canandaigua, New York was driving a 2016 Polaris snowmobile eastbound while 64-year-old Nicholas J. Klym from Barnegat, New Jersey was driving a 2012 Polaris snowmobile westbound when the two collided in a head-on crash.

Both operators, police say, were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a written release the NYSP says that it appears that "Klym failed to keep right at the crest of a small hill where the crash occurred."

The investigation is active. Any witnesses or persons with information that may be helpful to the investigation are asked to call police.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Martinsburg Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

