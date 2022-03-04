Remsen Home Is Definitely A Trip Back In Time To 1820 Central New York

A simple walk through the front door will show you what it was like to live in 1820.

Of course, over the years, certain things have been added in and updated. But, the styling screams back to the first 50 years of the United States. Many houses from this era have little quirks and features that cannot be manufactured, this home is no different. The biggest feature, it is actually a 200 year old home that doesn't look physically to need a whole lot.

A little paint and perhaps a few other small details could use refreshing, but at least on the surface, that seems like about it. Of course, with any home that is two centuries old, you might encounter a few troubles along the way, but the bones seem good.

The world was so much different in 1820. In the year this home was new, long away was the time television screens would grace a living room. Way forward in the future were bathrooms, and electronic devices in every space in a home. Electricity wasn't a thing. Running water more than likely was a, pun intended, pipe dream.

If vintage and older styling screams your name, this home is $275,000. Its offering you quite a bit of land too, over 5 acres. 6 bedrooms and 2.5 baths are inside this 3,000 square foot home from a bygone era. Would you like to see even more of the detail behind the outside walls of this Remsen, NY home? Keep on scrolling and see it in all of its beauty.

Step Back To 1820 With This Beautiful Home In Remsen

