Utica Man Allegedly Fired Shots Through Door at Neighbor

A Utica man is under arrest after an investigation into a shots fired incident on Sunday.

Police were called to the 900 block of Elizabeth Street at approximately 6:00pm on April 24, 2022 for a report of gunshots fired in the neighborhood.

900 block of Elizabeth Street in Utica, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) 900 block of Elizabeth Street in Utica, New York via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

When officers arrived they were met by a person who said that another tenant in the building began to yell at the complainant as soon as the complainant was arriving.

The argument escalated and police were told that the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two shots through the door in the direction of the intended victim.

In a written release from the UPD police say the responding officers "established a perimeter and began to attempt to raise the suspect who resided on the first floor. After some time, Darnell Carter age 33 of Utica, exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident."

Darnell Carter Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) Darnell Carter Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) loading...

After Carter was taken into custody officers with the criminal Investigation Division and Major Crimes Unit applied for, and were granted, a search warrant for Carter's apartment in the building.

During the search the UPD says they found "spent shell casings, live ammunition, and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun" in the apartment. The items were seized as evidence.

Evidence Photo Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) Evidence Photo Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (April 2022) loading...

Carter is now facing the following charges:

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Carter will answer the charges in court at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

NYFD Firefighter Tmothy Klein Killed In Thr Line Of Duty New York Fire Department Firefighters Timothy Klein was killed in the line of duty on April 24, 2002 while battling a fire in Brooklyn .FDNY members salute Firefighter Timothy Klein during his dignified transfer.

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.

The Most Dangerous Animals In New York State The most dangerous and even deadly animals and insects in New York State.