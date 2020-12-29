Dairy Farmers, Salvation Army Team Up for Free Milk, Food Distribution Event on Wednesday

Central New Yorkers in need can get a helping hand this week as we head into the new year.

Dairy Farmers of America and American Dairy Association North East, along with the Officer of Legislator Robert Schrader and the Herkimer County Legislature, are teaming up to provide approximately 1,200 gallons of milk to residents at a year-end milk and food distribution event December 30 in Herkimer County. The Salvation Army will also contribute 1,100 pounds of sausage for the giveaway, and face masks will also be available to those who attend the event.

The distribution event will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Herkimer County Community College at 100 Reservoir Road in Herkimer. The event is drive-up only to ensure the health and safety of residents and volunteers, and anyone in need of food assistance is invited to stop by for sausage, two gallons of milk and face masks, while supplies last.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, dairy farmers across New York State have worked tirelessly to continue to provide for our communities. In partnership with ADANE and many others, farmers have distributed more than 800,000 gallons of milk to needy families at nearly 200 drive-thru and drop-off events since April.