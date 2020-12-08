Rain-Snow or Shine Christmas Food Giveaway In Utica

The Johnson Park Center helps those struggling to feed themselves and their family with another food giveaway - rain, snow, or shine! Everyone's invited to participate in the Christmas Food Giveaway.

Food insecurity is defined as the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of a lack of money and other resources. Food-insecure individuals included more than 37 million (11.5%) adults and over 11 million children in 2018. Today the numbers are higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Johnson Park Center helps by hosting food giveaways for disadvantaged individuals and families.

Everyone is invited to share in the December Christmas Food Giveaways:

Drive-Thru: Monday, December 14, from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Walkers: Tuesday, December 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The giveaway takes place at 1404 West Street Food Pantry location. The JPC Food Pantry Regular Operation (FPRO) hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The Johnson Park Center will be closed for Christmas & New Year's, December 16, 2020 - January 3, 2021. The food pantry will re-open, Monday, January 4, 2021.

Food items distributed may include chicken, salmon, or pork patties, cheese, fresh produce, canned items such as soup, pears, vegetables, cereal, rice, beans, and more for each household. By fighting hunger and food insecurity, the JPC drive-thru food giveaway provides a stepping stone to self-sufficiency.

These events are possible thanks to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund created by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the United Way of the Mohawk as a single community-wide fund. The Johnson Park Center (JPC) received grant awards to provide food to the community. With the generous support from the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY) and donors, JPC will be having a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway for disadvantaged individuals and families around JPC Sites Rain or Shine.