HUGE Food Giveaway In Utica 9/14 – 9/16

The Johnson Park Center is hosting a food giveaway rain or shine for disadvantaged individuals and families Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

A tractor-trailer full of food will be given out to the community. Food items may include chicken, salmon or pork patties, cheese, fresh produce, canned items such as soup, pears, vegetables, cereal, rice, beans, etc. per household.

The Johnson Park Center (JPC) has been awarded a grant to provide food to the community. With the support from the Food Bank of Central New York and other donors, the JPC is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway for disadvantaged individuals and families around JPC today, Monday, September 14, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

Starting on the corner of Arthur and West streets, vehicles can line up at food stations where JPC Personal, wearing face masks, will assist with completing the intake form. You will then drive-thru each station, where volunteers will put the food in your vehicle.

Walkers are invited to participate in the food giveaway Tuesday, September 15th, and Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, between 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the 1404 West Street Food Pantry location. The JPC Food Pantry Regular Operation (FPRO) hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

By fighting hunger and food insecurity, the JPC drive-thru food giveaway provides a stepping stone to self-sufficiency.