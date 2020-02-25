A Utica business owner is serving free meals to the men and women who protect and serve.

For nearly 5 years since Jonny's Pizza opened, owner Jon Tebo has been offering free pizza slices and a drink to any officer on duty. That includes local and state police as well as the sheriff's department. "We see at least a few officers every day," says Tebo.

It's not just the police either. Tebo says they appreciate all first responders. "Any officer off duty, fireman, paramedic or member of the military always receives 10% discounts."

It just Tebo's small way to say thank you for everything our first responders do on a daily basis. "We always try to give back to those that are there for the community."

Jonny's Pizza is at 100 Genesee Street in Utica and is open 11om-10pm Monday through Saturday, 11am-8pm on Sunday.