Create Your Own Baby Yoda at Central New York Paint and Sip

Learn how to paint Baby Yoda, you will.

Fans of Star Wars and The Mandalorian will love the newest paint and sip event coming to central New York. The 4th Wall: Comics & Collectables in New Hartford is hosting an experienced instructor to teach you how to create your very own picture of The Child.

The paint and sip is February 29 at 6 p.m. at The 4th Wall, and costs $30. The price of the ticket includes all painting supplies, food and drinks. If you're interested in creating a "force-ful" painting of the cutest character of the year, you better hurry because tickets are limited and will only be sold through February 27. You can purchase your tickets through The 4th Wall's website.