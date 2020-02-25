Worker At Cianfrocco’s May Have Exposed Customers To Hepatitis A

The Oneida County Health Department is making the public aware of an employee at a Rome eatery that has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Health Department officials say, a worker at Cianfrocco’s Subs and Wings on East Dominick Street in Rome worked while infected and may have exposed customers to the virus.

The OCHD says the Hepatitis A vaccine is effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

If you dined at the restaurant between February 12th and February 22nd, you are urged to seek preventative treatment by your doctor or the county health department.

Health Department officials say, symptoms commonly appear within 28 days of exposure and anyone who may have dined at the eatery between February 3rd and February 11th should monitor themselves for the following symptoms.

Yellow skin or eyes

Not wanting to eat

Upset stomach

Stomach pain

Throwing up

Fever

Dark Urine or light-colored stool

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Feeling tired

If you ate or drank at Cionfracco's prior to February 12th, then the vaccine will not be effective and you must seek medical treatment.

Hepatitis A can be transmitted by consuming food or drinks or by using utensils handled by the infected person. Casual contact, such as sitting together, does not transmit the virus.